PAID Network (PAID) Price Hits $3.65

PAID Network (CURRENCY:PAID) traded up 5.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. One PAID Network coin can now be bought for about $3.65 or 0.00007680 BTC on exchanges. PAID Network has a market cap of $70.44 million and approximately $6.49 million worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PAID Network has traded down 2.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002108 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001320 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.72 or 0.00060485 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.80 or 0.00275480 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.70 or 0.00089920 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00089293 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.94 or 0.00090429 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46,698.06 or 0.98350357 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.46 or 0.00064162 BTC.

About PAID Network

PAID Network’s total supply is 594,717,455 coins and its circulating supply is 19,316,670 coins. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network

Buying and Selling PAID Network

PAID Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAID Network directly using U.S. dollars.

