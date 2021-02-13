Pamp Network (PAMP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2,368.44

Pamp Network (CURRENCY:PAMP) traded down 26.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 13th. During the last seven days, Pamp Network has traded 34.8% lower against the US dollar. Pamp Network has a market cap of $2,368.44 and approximately $7,084.00 worth of Pamp Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pamp Network token can now be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Pamp Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.22 or 0.00071661 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $493.02 or 0.01032473 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00006907 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.97 or 0.00054380 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004783 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,586.13 or 0.05415822 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00025386 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00018624 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0907 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

Pamp Network Profile

Pamp Network (PAMP) is a token. It was first traded on June 6th, 2020. Pamp Network’s total supply is 3,083,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,431,244 tokens. Pamp Network’s official Twitter account is @PampNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pamp Network is pamp.network

Buying and Selling Pamp Network

Pamp Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pamp Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pamp Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pamp Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pamp Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pamp Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.