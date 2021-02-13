Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA) Short Interest Up 78.9% in January

Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 138,100 shares, a growth of 78.9% from the January 14th total of 77,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 150,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Panbela Therapeutics stock. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 57,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. owned 0.59% of Panbela Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Panbela Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of PBLA stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.12. The stock had a trading volume of 211,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,958. Panbela Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.37 and a twelve month high of $10.00.

Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter.

Panbela Therapeutics Company Profile

Panbela Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics treatment for unmet medical needs. The company focuses on diseases of the pancreas, including pancreatitis and pancreatic cancer. Its lead product candidate is SBP-101, which is in Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma.

Featured Story: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for Panbela Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Panbela Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.