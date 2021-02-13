Panda Yield Market Cap Hits $3,524.97 (BAMBOO)

Panda Yield (CURRENCY:BAMBOO) traded down 22.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. Over the last week, Panda Yield has traded down 99.8% against the dollar. Panda Yield has a total market capitalization of $3,524.97 and $662.00 worth of Panda Yield was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Panda Yield coin can currently be bought for about $0.0107 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.70 or 0.00065485 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $497.28 or 0.01060805 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00007022 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.47 or 0.00054336 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004921 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,619.95 or 0.05588937 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00026755 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00019097 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002136 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Panda Yield Profile

Panda Yield (CRYPTO:BAMBOO) is a coin. Panda Yield’s total supply is 375,683 coins and its circulating supply is 329,819 coins. Panda Yield’s official Twitter account is @FiBamboo

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexxyo Labs is a technology company composed of a multidisciplinary team, which is dedicated to developing the latest technology applications to facilitate the daily life of individuals and businesses. Their objective with BAMBOO is to create a friendly-looking tool that encourages everyone to approach the DeFI ecosystem, without leaving aside the importance of the technology well applied and the robustness of the platform. The team is composed by professionals from many fields and Nexxyo Labs is totally dedicated to the development of BambooDeFi. “

Buying and Selling Panda Yield

Panda Yield can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Panda Yield directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Panda Yield should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Panda Yield using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

