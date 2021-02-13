Pantos (PAN) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $256,061.00

Pantos (CURRENCY:PAN) traded up 25.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 13th. Pantos has a total market capitalization of $1.90 million and approximately $256,061.00 worth of Pantos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Pantos has traded 37.9% higher against the US dollar. One Pantos token can currently be purchased for $0.0621 or 0.00000132 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001301 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.95 or 0.00059622 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.76 or 0.00283243 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.07 or 0.00098295 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.93 or 0.00089459 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.80 or 0.00089191 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45,906.31 or 0.97941854 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.35 or 0.00062629 BTC.

Pantos Profile

Pantos’ genesis date was March 12th, 2018. Pantos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,584,706 tokens. Pantos’ official message board is medium.com/pantos . Pantos’ official Twitter account is @PantosIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pantos’ official website is pantos.io

Buying and Selling Pantos

Pantos can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pantos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pantos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pantos using one of the exchanges listed above.

