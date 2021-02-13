Paragon Banking Group PLC (PAG.L) (LON:PAG) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $391.44

Paragon Banking Group PLC (PAG.L) (LON:PAG) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $391.44 and traded as high as $459.40. Paragon Banking Group PLC (PAG.L) shares last traded at $442.20, with a volume of 270,264 shares.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Paragon Banking Group PLC (PAG.L) from GBX 454 ($5.93) to GBX 548 ($7.16) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 459.60 ($6.00).

Get Paragon Banking Group PLC (PAG.L) alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 550.84, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 475.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 391.44. The company has a market capitalization of £1.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 28th will be paid a GBX 14.40 ($0.19) dividend. This is an increase from Paragon Banking Group PLC (PAG.L)’s previous dividend of $14.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.19%. Paragon Banking Group PLC (PAG.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.46%.

In related news, insider Richard Woodman bought 2,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 457 ($5.97) per share, for a total transaction of £13,271.28 ($17,339.01).

Paragon Banking Group PLC (PAG.L) Company Profile (LON:PAG)

Paragon Banking Group PLC provides financial products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Mortgages Lending, Commercial Lending, and Idem Capital. The Mortgages Lending segment offers buy-to-let first charge, and owner-occupied first and second charge mortgages on residential property.

Featured Article: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Paragon Banking Group PLC (PAG.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paragon Banking Group PLC (PAG.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.