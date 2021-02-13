Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Hits 24 Hour Volume of $17.71 Million (PSG)

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (CURRENCY:PSG) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. Over the last week, Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has traded up 43.2% against the dollar. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has a market cap of $15.74 million and approximately $17.71 million worth of Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token token can now be bought for about $12.21 or 0.00025682 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001315 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.95 or 0.00060861 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $131.83 or 0.00277181 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.44 or 0.00091335 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.22 or 0.00088776 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.64 or 0.00087551 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,246.54 or 0.97239646 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.92 or 0.00062915 BTC.

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Profile

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,288,396 tokens. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official website is www.socios.com/paris-saint-germain . The official message board for Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token is medium.com/socios

Buying and Selling Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token directly using US dollars.

