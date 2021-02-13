ParkerVision (OTCMKTS:PRKR) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.52

ParkerVision, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKR)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.52 and traded as high as $1.74. ParkerVision shares last traded at $1.63, with a volume of 171,015 shares traded.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.52.

ParkerVision (OTCMKTS:PRKR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter.

About ParkerVision (OTCMKTS:PRKR)

ParkerVision, Inc provides radio frequency technologies for use in wireless communication products. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

