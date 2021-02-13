Parsec Financial Management Inc. Sells 3,477 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. lessened its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,431 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 3,477 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney accounts for 1.3% of Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $24,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Chapman Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Chapman Investment Management LLC now owns 37,296 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,628,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 39,175 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,861,000 after acquiring an additional 9,782 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,368 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,147,000 after buying an additional 4,634 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 52,439 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $6,507,000 after buying an additional 13,083 shares during the period. Finally, Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 120.6% in the 3rd quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 605,699 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $75,155,000 after buying an additional 331,074 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Argus raised their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $124.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $146.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.94.

DIS stock opened at $187.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $193.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $176.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.72. The company has a market capitalization of $340.48 billion, a PE ratio of -118.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 48,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $7,336,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,043,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 478,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.92, for a total value of $84,090,287.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,656,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $291,351,139.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,087,207 shares of company stock valued at $192,663,358 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

