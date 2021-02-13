Particl (PART) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $37,696.00

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded up 9.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 13th. One Particl coin can now be purchased for $1.05 or 0.00002231 BTC on major exchanges. Particl has a market cap of $10.22 million and approximately $37,696.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Particl has traded 34.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Particl alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000403 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00011660 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded 50.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Particl Profile

Particl (PART) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 9,763,020 coins and its circulating supply is 9,727,462 coins. Particl’s official website is particl.io . The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Particl

Particl can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Particl should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Particl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Particl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Particl and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.