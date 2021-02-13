Particl (PART) Trading 88.9% Higher Over Last Week

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded up 45.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 13th. During the last week, Particl has traded 88.9% higher against the dollar. Particl has a total market cap of $15.43 million and $212,752.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Particl coin can now be purchased for $1.59 or 0.00003308 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Particl alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000421 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00011868 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000020 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Particl Coin Profile

Particl (CRYPTO:PART) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 9,763,274 coins and its circulating supply is 9,727,688 coins. The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Particl’s official website is particl.io

Particl Coin Trading

Particl can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Particl should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Particl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Particl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Particl and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.