Patron Hits One Day Volume of $5,826.00 (PAT)

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. Over the last seven days, Patron has traded 18.3% higher against the US dollar. Patron has a total market cap of $887,982.52 and approximately $5,826.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Patron coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.30 or 0.00072778 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $496.10 or 0.01052675 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00007161 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.42 or 0.00056063 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004970 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,604.07 or 0.05525549 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00026521 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00018520 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0905 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Patron Profile

Patron is a coin. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 393,938,955 coins. Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Patron is medium.com/@patronproject . The official website for Patron is patron-influencers.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PATRON is an Ethereum-based social network media sharing marketplace. Influencers and social media (SNS) users from around the world can publish, discover, reserve, or sell influencer data on PATRON's platform on both web and mobile. PAT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the PATRON platform. “

Patron Coin Trading

Patron can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Patron should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Patron using one of the exchanges listed above.

