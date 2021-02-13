Pavion Blue Capital LLC Acquires 440 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Pavion Blue Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,195 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. The Home Depot accounts for about 1.3% of Pavion Blue Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Pavion Blue Capital LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $1,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in The Home Depot by 5.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,970,350 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,768,863,000 after acquiring an additional 470,651 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Home Depot by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,846,024 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,818,441,000 after acquiring an additional 289,323 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Home Depot by 0.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,635,513 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,842,749,000 after acquiring an additional 47,961 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in The Home Depot by 0.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,006,011 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,667,929,000 after acquiring an additional 41,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in The Home Depot by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,346,136 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $888,801,000 after acquiring an additional 103,864 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HD shares. Guggenheim upgraded The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Bank of America increased their price objective on The Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Zelman & Associates raised The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised The Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.25.

In other news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total value of $32,283.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,539,757.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total value of $6,895,293.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,226,628.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $277.51 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $273.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $275.15. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.63 and a 1-year high of $292.95. The firm has a market cap of $298.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $33.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

