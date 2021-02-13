Paxos Standard Price Tops $1.00 on Exchanges (PAX)

Paxos Standard (CURRENCY:PAX) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 13th. Paxos Standard has a total market capitalization of $673.45 million and $165.65 million worth of Paxos Standard was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Paxos Standard coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Paxos Standard has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Paxos Standard alerts:

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0968 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 27% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000036 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 25.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Amoveo (VEO) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.42 or 0.00167195 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded up 34.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Paxos Standard Profile

Paxos Standard (PAX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2018. Paxos Standard’s total supply is 675,099,791 coins. Paxos Standard’s official website is paxos.com/standard . The official message board for Paxos Standard is medium.com/@PaxosStandard

According to CryptoCompare, “Paxos Standard (PAX) is a stable coin owned by Paxos Trust Company, LLC. It combines the stability of the dollar with the efficiency of blockchain technology. Paxos is regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services, which has deep experience and knowledge as an intermediary between fiat and digital assets. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, it offers the benefits of crypto-assets such as immutability and decentralized accounting. Since it is fully collateralized by dollars, Paxos Standard offers a liquid and digital alternative to cash, available 24/7 for instantaneous transaction settlement and fully redeemable. Paxos Standard has been designed as an Ethereum token written according to the ERC-20 protocol so that anyone with an Ethereum wallet will be able to send and receive Paxos Standard tokens. The smart contract has been audited by smart contract auditors Nomic Labs and ChainSecurity, and nationally top-ranking auditing firm Withum will perform attestation procedures on their token and bank account balances on a month-end basis. Why Use Paxos Standard: Hold digital assets in PAX to limit exposure to volatilitySettle the cash component of digital asset transactions in dollar-equivalent denominationsMove between digital assets with ease and lower feesSettle transactions outside of traditional banking hoursTransact internationally more efficiently”

Paxos Standard Coin Trading

Paxos Standard can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paxos Standard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paxos Standard should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Paxos Standard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Paxos Standard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Paxos Standard and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.