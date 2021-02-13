PAYCENT (PYN) Hits 1-Day Volume of $7.00

PAYCENT (CURRENCY:PYN) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 13th. PAYCENT has a total market capitalization of $199,973.53 and $7.00 worth of PAYCENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PAYCENT coin can now be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, PAYCENT has traded down 11.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.51 or 0.00064948 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $499.65 or 0.01063450 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00007070 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.77 or 0.00054846 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004928 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,620.24 or 0.05576947 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00026865 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00019035 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002132 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0888 or 0.00000189 BTC.

PAYCENT Coin Profile

PYN is a coin. PAYCENT’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,310,628 coins. PAYCENT’s official message board is medium.com/@paycent . PAYCENT’s official Twitter account is @PaycentGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . PAYCENT’s official website is paycent.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Paycent is a global mobile dual e-wallet that can be funded by cryptocurrencies (e.g. Bitcoin, Ether, Litecoin) with high liquidity and fiat currencies within the same mobile application. This allows the cryptocurrencies holders multiple avenues of spend and straddle the world of fiat and cryptocurrencies. The full ecosystem of Paycent and Paycent mPOS allows payments for daily household spend such as utilities, cable and Telco airtime. All conversions from cryptocurrencies to fiat will be done in real time. “

PAYCENT Coin Trading

PAYCENT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAYCENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAYCENT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAYCENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

