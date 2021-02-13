Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Stock Position Raised by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 67.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,406 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,577 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.11% of Paycom Software worth $28,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 3.1% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 964 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in Paycom Software by 41.9% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Paycom Software by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Paycom Software by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,055 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.69, for a total transaction of $430,690.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.41, for a total value of $3,251,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,856,520. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on PAYC shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Paycom Software from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Paycom Software from $403.00 to $441.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Paycom Software from $405.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $411.39.

Shares of PAYC stock opened at $412.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $421.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $365.32. Paycom Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.42 and a twelve month high of $471.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $24.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.45, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.49.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 20.21%. The company had revenue of $220.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

