PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.90 Billion

Equities analysts expect PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) to post $5.90 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for PayPal’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.82 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.99 billion. PayPal reported sales of $4.62 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PayPal will report full-year sales of $25.67 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $25.45 billion to $26.12 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $30.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $28.54 billion to $31.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow PayPal.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PYPL. KeyCorp increased their price objective on PayPal from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Susquehanna increased their price objective on PayPal from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on PayPal from $245.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 price target (up from $235.00) on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on PayPal from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $273.59.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $298.37 on Friday. PayPal has a 12-month low of $82.07 and a 12-month high of $302.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.76, for a total value of $2,677,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,468,359.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total transaction of $310,014.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,961 shares in the company, valued at $22,056,524.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,261 shares of company stock valued at $13,732,274 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 12.0% in the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 69,633 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,720,000 after acquiring an additional 7,465 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in PayPal by 17.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,715 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,096,000 after buying an additional 2,348 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its position in PayPal by 44.0% during the third quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 4,459 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the third quarter worth $1,093,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its position in PayPal by 8.0% during the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,522 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,058,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

