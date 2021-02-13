PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lowered its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,942 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,074 shares during the period. PayPal accounts for approximately 0.4% of Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $8,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the third quarter worth $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal in the third quarter valued at $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 646.7% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL stock traded up $13.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $298.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,882,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,222,183. The business has a fifty day moving average of $245.55 and a 200-day moving average of $211.14. The stock has a market cap of $349.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.07 and a twelve month high of $302.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $282.00 price target (up from $235.00) on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $245.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $291.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PayPal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.59.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.11, for a total transaction of $4,827,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 420,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,145,401.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.76, for a total transaction of $2,677,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,468,359.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,261 shares of company stock worth $13,732,274 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

