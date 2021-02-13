PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stake Trimmed by Hosking Partners LLP

Hosking Partners LLP lowered its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 590,151 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 44,376 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for about 3.6% of Hosking Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Hosking Partners LLP owned approximately 0.05% of PayPal worth $138,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the third quarter worth $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the third quarter worth $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 646.7% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the third quarter worth $45,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other PayPal news, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total transaction of $310,014.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,056,524.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.11, for a total transaction of $4,827,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 420,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,145,401.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 64,261 shares of company stock valued at $13,732,274. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $298.37 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.07 and a 1-year high of $302.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $245.55 and a 200 day moving average of $211.14. The firm has a market cap of $349.44 billion, a PE ratio of 112.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $302.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $234.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $273.59.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

