Paytomat (PTI) Trading Up 288.9% Over Last 7 Days

Paytomat (CURRENCY:PTI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 13th. In the last week, Paytomat has traded 288.9% higher against the dollar. Paytomat has a market cap of $246,430.73 and $34,001.00 worth of Paytomat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Paytomat coin can currently be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001301 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.95 or 0.00059622 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $132.76 or 0.00283243 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.07 or 0.00098295 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.93 or 0.00089459 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.80 or 0.00089191 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,906.31 or 0.97941854 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.35 or 0.00062629 BTC.

About Paytomat

Paytomat’s total supply is 3,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 166,030,078 coins. The official message board for Paytomat is medium.com/@paytomat . The Reddit community for Paytomat is /r/Paytomat and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Paytomat’s official website is paytomat.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2017, Paytomat is a decentralized infrastructure for cryptocurrency payments with a built-in blockchain-based loyalty program. It incentivizes merchants and customers to either accept or to spend their cryptocurrency on a global scale. As a reward for being a part of Paytomat ecosystems, both merchants and customers receive corresponding assets they can use to pay within the ecosystem, set up a master node or receive various discounts and free services. The PTI token is an EOS-based cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that concedes users the right to exchange PTI tokens to PTM coins in the future. PTM coins are the medium of exchange for the Paytomat payment system. “

