PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PBFX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PBF Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PBF Logistics in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th.

Get PBF Logistics alerts:

Shares of PBFX stock opened at $11.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. PBF Logistics has a 52 week low of $3.06 and a 52 week high of $21.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.31. The company has a market capitalization of $686.59 million, a P/E ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.79.

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $89.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.46 million. PBF Logistics had a return on equity of 121.45% and a net margin of 40.23%. Analysts forecast that PBF Logistics will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. PBF Logistics’s payout ratio is 60.30%.

In related news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 14,300 shares of PBF Logistics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.65 per share, with a total value of $123,695.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 25,300 shares of company stock worth $228,285. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBFX. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in PBF Logistics during the third quarter worth $88,000. Securian Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of PBF Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $441,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in PBF Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $164,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in PBF Logistics during the third quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in PBF Logistics by 2.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 487,714 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,975,000 after purchasing an additional 10,784 shares during the period. 24.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PBF Logistics Company Profile

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, acquires, develops, and operates crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and other logistics assets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Transportation and Terminaling; and Storage. The company's assets include Delaware City Refining Company LLC (DCR) rail terminal, a double loop track with ancillary pumping and unloading equipment; the Toledo Truck Terminal, a crude truck unloading terminal; the DCR West Rack, a heavy crude oil rail unloading facility at the Delaware city refinery; the Toledo storage facility, which includes a propane storage and loading facility; the DCR products pipeline, an interstate petroleum products pipeline; the DCR Truck Rack, a truck loading rack; the San Joaquin Valley pipeline system and Paulsboro natural gas pipeline; and Knoxville Terminals, which consists of two refined product terminals located in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Read More: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.