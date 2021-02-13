PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCWLF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCWLF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,811,600 shares, an increase of 117.4% from the January 14th total of 1,753,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 476.5 days.
Shares of PCWLF stock opened at $0.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.57. PCCW has a 1-year low of $0.47 and a 1-year high of $0.66.
PCCW Company Profile
Featured Story: What is a dead cat bounce?
Receive News & Ratings for PCCW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCCW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.