PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCWLF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCWLF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,811,600 shares, an increase of 117.4% from the January 14th total of 1,753,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 476.5 days.

Shares of PCWLF stock opened at $0.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.57. PCCW has a 1-year low of $0.47 and a 1-year high of $0.66.

PCCW Company Profile

PCCW Limited provides telecommunications and related services in Hong Kong, Mainland and other parts of China, Japan, and internationally. The company's services include local telephony, local data and broadband, mobile and international telecommunications, and satellite-based and network-based telecommunications services; and outsourcing, consulting, and contact center services.

