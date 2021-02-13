PCHAIN Market Capitalization Tops $15.55 Million (PI)

PCHAIN (CURRENCY:PI) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. PCHAIN has a total market capitalization of $15.55 million and $605,746.00 worth of PCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PCHAIN token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0193 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, PCHAIN has traded 71.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.24 or 0.00072263 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $492.65 or 0.01039751 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00007049 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.30 or 0.00055498 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004905 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,610.75 or 0.05510004 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00025849 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00018862 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.

PCHAIN Profile

PI is a token. PCHAIN’s total supply is 1,711,546,868 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,550,944 tokens. PCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PCHAIN is medium.com/@PCHAIN . The official website for PCHAIN is pchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “PCHAIN is the world’s first native multi-chain system supporting EVMwith original PDBFT algorithm, unified knowledge graph and smart data Oracle mechanism. PCHAIN is committed to support non-native Token smart contract calls and solve problems like improving blockchain performance, smart contracts loop not closed, rely on external data. It will make large-scale industrial applications of blockchain smart contracts possible. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PCHAIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PCHAIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PCHAIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

