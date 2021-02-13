PCHAIN (PI) Price Up 44% Over Last Week

PCHAIN (CURRENCY:PI) traded up 12.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 13th. Over the last week, PCHAIN has traded up 44% against the US dollar. PCHAIN has a market cap of $13.89 million and $328,339.00 worth of PCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PCHAIN token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0172 or 0.00000037 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.51 or 0.00065053 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $505.58 or 0.01078112 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00007066 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00005148 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.06 or 0.00055575 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,646.76 or 0.05644000 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.68 or 0.00027048 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00019195 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002136 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00034578 BTC.

PCHAIN Profile

PCHAIN (PI) is a token. PCHAIN’s total supply is 1,711,546,868 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,485,345 tokens. PCHAIN’s official message board is medium.com/@PCHAIN . The official website for PCHAIN is pchain.org . PCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PCHAIN is the world’s first native multi-chain system supporting EVMwith original PDBFT algorithm, unified knowledge graph and smart data Oracle mechanism. PCHAIN is committed to support non-native Token smart contract calls and solve problems like improving blockchain performance, smart contracts loop not closed, rely on external data. It will make large-scale industrial applications of blockchain smart contracts possible. “

Buying and Selling PCHAIN

