PEAKDEFI Price Hits $0.26 on Top Exchanges (PEAK)

PEAKDEFI (CURRENCY:PEAK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. PEAKDEFI has a market capitalization of $26.22 million and approximately $137,557.00 worth of PEAKDEFI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PEAKDEFI token can currently be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00000549 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PEAKDEFI has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PEAKDEFI alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.50 or 0.00064907 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $497.17 or 0.01058111 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00007027 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.70 or 0.00054689 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004896 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,609.98 or 0.05554765 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00026824 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00019039 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002131 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00000189 BTC.

PEAKDEFI Profile

PEAKDEFI (CRYPTO:PEAK) is a token. Its genesis date was October 7th, 2020. PEAKDEFI’s total supply is 493,468,527 tokens and its circulating supply is 101,598,062 tokens. The official message board for PEAKDEFI is medium.com/@PeakDeFi . PEAKDEFI’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here . PEAKDEFI’s official website is marketpeak.com

Buying and Selling PEAKDEFI

PEAKDEFI can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEAKDEFI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PEAKDEFI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PEAKDEFI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PEAKDEFI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PEAKDEFI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.