Peercoin Price Up 17.1% This Week (PPC)

Peercoin (CURRENCY:PPC) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. In the last week, Peercoin has traded up 17.1% against the US dollar. One Peercoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.50 or 0.00001066 BTC on exchanges. Peercoin has a total market capitalization of $13.39 million and approximately $173,751.00 worth of Peercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Peercoin alerts:

PRIZM (PZM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000020 BTC.

NuBits (USNBT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000989 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $109.08 or 0.00232505 BTC.

About Peercoin

PPC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 20th, 2012. Peercoin’s total supply is 26,771,241 coins. Peercoin’s official Twitter account is @peercoinppc and its Facebook page is accessible here . Peercoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net . The Reddit community for Peercoin is /r/peercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Peercoin is www.peercoin.net

Buying and Selling Peercoin

Peercoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peercoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Peercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Peercoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Peercoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.