Peerplays (PPY) Price Up 16% This Week

Peerplays (CURRENCY:PPY) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 13th. In the last week, Peerplays has traded up 16% against the US dollar. One Peerplays coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000430 BTC on popular exchanges. Peerplays has a market capitalization of $908,030.40 and approximately $40,874.00 worth of Peerplays was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002132 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001297 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.82 or 0.00059292 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $131.77 or 0.00280851 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.64 or 0.00097279 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.79 or 0.00086938 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.10 or 0.00087598 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46,282.90 or 0.98643671 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.75 or 0.00193417 BTC.

Peerplays Coin Profile

Peerplays was first traded on April 30th, 2016. Peerplays’ total supply is 5,589,336 coins and its circulating supply is 4,501,541 coins. The Reddit community for Peerplays is /r/Peerplays and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Peerplays is www.peerplays.com . Peerplays’ official Twitter account is @Peerplays and its Facebook page is accessible here

Peerplays Coin Trading

Peerplays can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peerplays directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peerplays should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Peerplays using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

