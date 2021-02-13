PegNet (PEG) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $3,583.00

PegNet (CURRENCY:PEG) traded down 23.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. One PegNet coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PegNet has a market capitalization of $907,802.27 and approximately $3,583.00 worth of PegNet was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, PegNet has traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PegNet Profile

PegNet’s total supply is 2,227,955,499 coins. PegNet’s official Twitter account is @getpegnet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PegNet is pegnet.org . The Reddit community for PegNet is https://reddit.com/r/PegNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PegNet is a decentralized, non-custodial network of tokens pegged (stabilized) to different currencies and assets that allows for trading and conversion of value without the need for counterparties. It is a fully auditable, open source stablecoin and synthetics network using the competition of PoW and external oracles to converge on the prices of currencies and assets. You can mine PEG, the token of PegNet which can be seamlessly converted to any pAsset on the network with no spread, no slippage, and with infinite liquidity. “

Buying and Selling PegNet

