Pendragon PLC (PDG.L) (LON:PDG) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $11.14

Pendragon PLC (PDG.L) (LON:PDG)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.14 and traded as high as $15.00. Pendragon PLC (PDG.L) shares last traded at $15.00, with a volume of 78,318 shares changing hands.

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 13.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 11.14. The company has a market cap of £209.54 million and a PE ratio of -6.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 365.41, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Pendragon PLC (PDG.L) Company Profile (LON:PDG)

Pendragon PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail sector in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Car Store, Franchised UK Motor, Software, Leasing, and US Motor. The company sells new and used motor cars, motorbikes, trucks, and vans together with associated aftersales activities of service, body repair, and parts sales.

