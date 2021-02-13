Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Shares Sold by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 347,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,900 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.22% of Penn National Gaming worth $30,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PENN. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 403,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,871,000 after acquiring an additional 5,534 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the third quarter worth about $228,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Penn National Gaming by 22.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 187,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,602,000 after acquiring an additional 34,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Domani Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Penn National Gaming alerts:

Shares of Penn National Gaming stock opened at $118.82 on Friday. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $129.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.42 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Penn National Gaming had a negative net margin of 19.86% and a negative return on equity of 8.73%. Penn National Gaming’s quarterly revenue was down 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.80) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Penn National Gaming from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Penn National Gaming from $86.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Penn National Gaming from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.53.

In other news, Chairman Peter M. Carlino sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.80, for a total value of $371,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 596,453 shares in the company, valued at $73,840,881.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Saul Reibstein sold 6,579 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.06, for a total value of $539,872.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,865,781.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,366,716 shares of company stock worth $398,640,017. 1.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. It also offers live sports betting at its properties in Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; and operates online casino under the name of iCasino in Pennsylvania.

Recommended Story: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Penn National Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn National Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.