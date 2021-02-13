Penta (PNT) Hits Market Cap of $9.22 Million

Penta (CURRENCY:PNT) traded up 29.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. Over the last seven days, Penta has traded down 5% against the US dollar. One Penta coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Penta has a market cap of $9.22 million and $409,228.00 worth of Penta was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.48 or 0.00072858 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $494.03 or 0.01043882 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00007053 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.56 or 0.00056118 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004903 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,589.88 or 0.05472344 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00025868 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00018873 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0898 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002117 BTC.

About Penta

Penta (CRYPTO:PNT) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 17th, 2020. Penta’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,014,319,521 coins. Penta’s official Twitter account is @Penta_GF and its Facebook page is accessible here . Penta’s official website is www.penta.global

According to CryptoCompare, “pNetwork Token is a blockchain-to-human interface simplifying the interaction between the Ethereum and Bitcoin blockchains and its users. pNetwork Token is a new blockchain asset experience providing an easy and secure way to buy, transfer, spend, and exchange cryptocurrencies without relying on any central authority. pNetwork Token offers all the tools and services required by users to fully manage their tokens and cryptocurrencies. It is a multicurrency and multiasset wallet; hybrid exchange; ICO Engine to participate in token sales; branded debit card and much more. Also, pNetwork Token supports all the ERC20 tokens automatically. “

Penta Coin Trading

Penta can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Penta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Penta should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Penta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

