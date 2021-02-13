Peony (PNY) 24 Hour Volume Hits $10,098.00

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded down 19.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. Peony has a total market cap of $505,927.67 and $10,098.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Peony has traded 399.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Peony token can currently be purchased for about $0.0763 or 0.00000163 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Peony alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.70 or 0.00046252 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001421 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00004157 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000034 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000095 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000019 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Peony

Peony is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 6,633,139 tokens. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin . Peony’s official website is www.peonycoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Peony

Peony can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peony should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Peony using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Peony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Peony and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.