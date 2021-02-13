People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) Holdings Decreased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,742,742 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 36,924 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.41% of People’s United Financial worth $22,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PBCT. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its holdings in People’s United Financial by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 14,445 shares of the bank’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in People’s United Financial by 1.3% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 72,285 shares of the bank’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in People’s United Financial by 7.3% during the third quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 14,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Cutler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in People’s United Financial by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 22,243 shares of the bank’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in People’s United Financial by 6.7% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 20,633 shares of the bank’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Kirk W. Walters sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total value of $360,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,935.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of People’s United Financial stock opened at $15.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.37 and a 52-week high of $16.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.04.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 21.57%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 51.80%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on People’s United Financial from $15.50 to $16.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on People’s United Financial from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised People’s United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised People’s United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised People’s United Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.03.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

