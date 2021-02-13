pEOS (PEOS) Trading Up 27.5% Over Last Week

pEOS (CURRENCY:PEOS) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. During the last seven days, pEOS has traded up 27.5% against the U.S. dollar. pEOS has a total market cap of $762,350.16 and $9,286.00 worth of pEOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One pEOS coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001309 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.18 or 0.00061352 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.72 or 0.00276963 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.44 or 0.00091337 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.06 or 0.00088447 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.83 or 0.00087959 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,409.74 or 0.97584853 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.88 or 0.00062826 BTC.

pEOS Coin Profile

pEOS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 828,353,669 coins. pEOS’s official Twitter account is @peos_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . pEOS’s official website is peos.one . pEOS’s official message board is medium.com/@pEOS_one

According to CryptoCompare, “pEOS is a smart contract implementation of a privacy token, based on the technology that powers the anonymous cryptocurrency Monero, which is capable of running on top of EOSIO software. It allows private and untraceable transactions of, its EOS-based token, pEOS, among EOS users. Before EOSIO enabled developers to utilize system level languages like C++, the development of highly complex smart contracts like pEOS was almost impossible. “

pEOS Coin Trading

pEOS can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as pEOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire pEOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy pEOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

