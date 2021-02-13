PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 313,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 888 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $46,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,198,000 after acquiring an additional 5,493 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 17,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $674,000. WealthStone Inc. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 5,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 6,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.78.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $133.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.42 and a fifty-two week high of $148.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $141.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.10.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. Research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.96%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

