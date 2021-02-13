Perlin One Day Volume Reaches $9.86 Million (PERL)

Perlin (CURRENCY:PERL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. One Perlin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0905 or 0.00000193 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Perlin has traded up 70.3% against the dollar. Perlin has a total market cap of $43.71 million and approximately $9.86 million worth of Perlin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.79 or 0.00067790 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $494.80 or 0.01054980 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00007075 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.52 or 0.00056551 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004989 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,620.00 or 0.05586147 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.57 or 0.00026801 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00018714 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002135 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Perlin Coin Profile

Perlin is a coin. Its genesis date was August 20th, 2019. Perlin’s total supply is 1,033,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 483,139,908 coins. The official message board for Perlin is medium.com/perlin-network . Perlin’s official website is perlin.net . Perlin’s official Twitter account is @PerlinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Perlin is /r/perlin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wavelet introduces a novel family of directed-acyclic-graph (DAG)-based consensus protocols. It is designed to alleviate the numerous scalability dilemmas predicated in decentralized ledgers, such as those that utilize either the longest chain rule or some variant of stake delegation or committee election scheme. Wavelet guarantees irreversibility of transactions, and consistent total ordering of transactions without any compromise on safety, performance or liveness; enabling features such as transaction graph pruning and Turing-complete smart contract execution. The safety and liveness of Wavelet are solely dependent on the safety and liveness of any arbitrarily chosen Byzantine fault-tolerant binary consensus protocol executed within the Wavelet framework. Unlike prior works, Wavelet requires minimal configuration of a minuscule set of system parameters to work in a large range of practical network settings where communication is only partially synchronous. “

Perlin Coin Trading

Perlin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Perlin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Perlin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Perlin using one of the exchanges listed above.

