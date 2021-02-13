Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI) Short Interest Down 48.2% in January

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a decrease of 48.2% from the January 14th total of 19,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 222,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 13,691 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 356,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after buying an additional 1,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 80,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 24,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PESI traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $6.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,286. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Perma-Fix Environmental Services has a twelve month low of $3.82 and a twelve month high of $8.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.03 million, a PE ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.28 and a 200-day moving average of $6.66.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an environmental and technology know-how company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Treatment, Services, and Medical. The Treatment segment offers nuclear, low-level radioactive, mixed waste, hazardous and non-hazardous waste treatment, and processing and disposal services through treatment and storage facilities.

