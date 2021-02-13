Permission Coin (ASK) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $32,056.00

Permission Coin (CURRENCY:ASK) traded up 25% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. One Permission Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Permission Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.31 million and $32,056.00 worth of Permission Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Permission Coin has traded 63.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Permission Coin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001309 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.18 or 0.00061352 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $131.72 or 0.00276963 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.44 or 0.00091337 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.06 or 0.00088447 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.83 or 0.00087959 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,409.74 or 0.97584853 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.88 or 0.00062826 BTC.

About Permission Coin

Permission Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,110,077,464 coins. The official website for Permission Coin is permission.io

Buying and Selling Permission Coin

Permission Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Permission Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Permission Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Permission Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Permission Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Permission Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.