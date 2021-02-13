Perpetual Protocol Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $11.61 Million (PERP)

Perpetual Protocol (CURRENCY:PERP) traded down 5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 13th. In the last week, Perpetual Protocol has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar. One Perpetual Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $7.07 or 0.00014924 BTC on exchanges. Perpetual Protocol has a total market capitalization of $154.07 million and approximately $11.61 million worth of Perpetual Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Perpetual Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001279 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.25 or 0.00059638 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $129.98 or 0.00274421 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.16 or 0.00086893 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.05 or 0.00086656 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.27 or 0.00089234 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.78 or 0.00064993 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46,783.30 or 0.98770277 BTC.

Perpetual Protocol Token Profile

Perpetual Protocol’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,795,505 tokens. The official website for Perpetual Protocol is perp.fi

Perpetual Protocol Token Trading

Perpetual Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Perpetual Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Perpetual Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Perpetual Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Perpetual Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Perpetual Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.