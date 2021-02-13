Personal Assets Trust (LON:PNL) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $45,299.00

Personal Assets Trust plc (LON:PNL) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45,299.00 and traded as high as $45,550.00. Personal Assets Trust shares last traded at $45,350.00, with a volume of 6,471 shares.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is £452.99 and its 200-day moving average is £452.86. The stock has a market cap of £1.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92.

In related news, insider Iain Ferguson purchased 51 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of £454.57 ($593.90) per share, for a total transaction of £23,183.07 ($30,288.83). Also, insider Gordon Joseph Neilly purchased 43 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of £456.69 ($596.67) per share, with a total value of £19,637.67 ($25,656.74).

Personal Assets Trust plc is a closed ended multi asset mutual fund launched and managed by Troy Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It benchmarks its performance against the FTSE All-Share Index. Personal Assets Trust plc was launched in 1983, and is domiciled in United Kingdom.

