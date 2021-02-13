PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Shares Bought by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 32.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 245,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 60,810 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in PG&E were worth $3,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PCG. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in shares of PG&E in the third quarter valued at $1,209,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PG&E in the third quarter valued at $167,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PG&E in the third quarter valued at $834,000. IBM Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of PG&E by 110.5% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 41,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 21,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of PG&E by 210.6% in the third quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 1,591,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,944,000 after buying an additional 1,079,000 shares in the last quarter. 70.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PCG opened at $11.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.81. PG&E Co. has a 1 year low of $6.25 and a 1 year high of $17.95.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PCG. Wolfe Research raised PG&E from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on PG&E from $13.50 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered PG&E from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on PG&E from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.83.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

