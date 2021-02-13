Phantasma (SOUL) One Day Trading Volume Hits $321,781.00

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. One Phantasma token can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000388 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Phantasma has traded up 48.6% against the US dollar. Phantasma has a total market capitalization of $10.35 million and $321,781.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Phantasma Token Profile

Phantasma (SOUL) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Phantasma’s total supply is 99,630,094 tokens and its circulating supply is 56,542,635 tokens. Phantasma’s official website is phantasma.io . Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Phantasma is steemit.com/@phantasma-io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure, and scalable blockchain solution that allows developers to build decentralized applications (dapps) and facilitate interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. “

Buying and Selling Phantasma

