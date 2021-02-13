Phoenix Global Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.03 Million (PHB)

Phoenix Global (CURRENCY:PHB) traded 32.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. Over the last week, Phoenix Global has traded up 83.2% against the dollar. Phoenix Global has a market cap of $34.71 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of Phoenix Global was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phoenix Global token can now be bought for about $0.0100 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001315 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.95 or 0.00060861 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $131.83 or 0.00277181 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.58 or 0.00070608 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $496.44 or 0.01043826 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00007291 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.44 or 0.00091335 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.18 or 0.00057144 BTC.

Phoenix Global Profile

Phoenix Global (CRYPTO:PHB) is a token. Phoenix Global’s total supply is 3,455,449,177 tokens. Phoenix Global’s official website is www.redpulse.com/landing . The official message board for Phoenix Global is blog.red-pulse.com . Phoenix Global’s official Twitter account is @red_pulse_china

Buying and Selling Phoenix Global

Phoenix Global can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenix Global directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoenix Global should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phoenix Global using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

