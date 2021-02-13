Phoneum (PHT) Market Capitalization Hits $286,640.02

Phoneum (CURRENCY:PHT) traded up 56.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. In the last week, Phoneum has traded 198.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Phoneum has a market cap of $286,640.02 and approximately $17,822.00 worth of Phoneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phoneum token can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.31 or 0.00072259 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $503.94 or 0.01061470 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00007248 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.37 or 0.00057661 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00005006 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,611.26 or 0.05500231 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00026188 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00019356 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0908 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002110 BTC.

Phoneum Token Profile

Phoneum (CRYPTO:PHT) is a token. Phoneum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 833,022,512 tokens. Phoneum’s official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phoneum’s official message board is medium.com/@phoneum . The official website for Phoneum is phoneum.io

Buying and Selling Phoneum

Phoneum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoneum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phoneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

