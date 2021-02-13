Phoneum Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $14,477.00 (PHT)

Phoneum (CURRENCY:PHT) traded 43.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 13th. Phoneum has a total market capitalization of $322,629.43 and $14,477.00 worth of Phoneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Phoneum has traded up 227.6% against the dollar. One Phoneum token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.31 or 0.00064596 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.12 or 0.01070170 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00006985 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.76 or 0.00054897 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004988 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,639.37 or 0.05625333 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.65 or 0.00026963 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00019193 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00034734 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002135 BTC.

Phoneum Profile

Phoneum (PHT) is a token. Phoneum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 833,022,512 tokens. Phoneum’s official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phoneum’s official message board is medium.com/@phoneum . Phoneum’s official website is phoneum.io

Phoneum Token Trading

Phoneum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoneum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phoneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

