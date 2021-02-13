Phore Price Up 33.9% Over Last Week (PHR)

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. During the last seven days, Phore has traded 33.9% higher against the dollar. Phore has a market cap of $4.75 million and approximately $58,242.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phore coin can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000431 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002743 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00011514 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded up 48.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Phore Profile

Phore is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 23,352,712 coins. Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Phore is medium.com/@phoreblockchain . The official website for Phore is phore.io

Phore Coin Trading

Phore can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

