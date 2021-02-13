Physicians Financial Services Inc. Sells 3,066 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Physicians Financial Services Inc. lowered its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,993 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 3,066 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney makes up about 1.7% of Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $3,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Insight Financial Services bought a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. JFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 9,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.99, for a total transaction of $1,488,745.69. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,488,745.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 478,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.92, for a total value of $84,090,287.76. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,656,157 shares in the company, valued at $291,351,139.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,087,207 shares of company stock valued at $192,663,358 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DIS opened at $187.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.03, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $193.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. As a group, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

DIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital increased their target price on The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $124.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on The Walt Disney from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist assumed coverage on The Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on The Walt Disney from $163.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.94.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

