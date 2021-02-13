PIBBLE Trading Up 26.5% This Week (PIB)

PIBBLE (CURRENCY:PIB) traded up 33.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. One PIBBLE token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, PIBBLE has traded up 26.5% against the dollar. PIBBLE has a total market cap of $2.75 million and $83,826.00 worth of PIBBLE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.79 or 0.00065396 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $499.22 or 0.01060456 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00007035 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.85 or 0.00054921 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004911 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,646.71 or 0.05622197 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00026657 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00019137 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

PIBBLE Token Profile

PIB is a token. PIBBLE’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,330,690,000 tokens. PIBBLE’s official message board is medium.com/@pibbleio . PIBBLE’s official website is www.pibble.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The PIBBLE project, a decentralized and shared platform that protects the value of the creations aims to challenge the status quo in which most of the users don’t recognize that the images they upload daily on social media such as Facebook, Instagram, etc. can be a great asset to them. By developing a decentralized image market through a cryptocurrency called PIBBLE, the platform aims to create a blockchain-based image ecosystem which can allow images to be circulated and distributed on the PIBBLE market platform. “

PIBBLE Token Trading

PIBBLE can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIBBLE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIBBLE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PIBBLE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

