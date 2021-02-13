Pickle Finance Price Down 4.8% Over Last Week (PICKLE)

Pickle Finance (CURRENCY:PICKLE) traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 13th. During the last seven days, Pickle Finance has traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Pickle Finance token can now be purchased for $26.37 or 0.00055423 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pickle Finance has a total market capitalization of $34.26 million and $24.48 million worth of Pickle Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001324 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.96 or 0.00060877 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.91 or 0.00277285 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.24 or 0.00088791 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.70 or 0.00087646 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.34 or 0.00089006 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,558.55 or 0.97870039 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.35 or 0.00063801 BTC.

Pickle Finance Profile

Pickle Finance’s total supply is 1,322,267 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,299,436 tokens. Pickle Finance’s official website is pickle.finance

Buying and Selling Pickle Finance

