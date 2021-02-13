PieDAO DOUGH v2 (DOUGH) Trading 5.9% Higher This Week

PieDAO DOUGH v2 (CURRENCY:DOUGH) traded 9.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 13th. One PieDAO DOUGH v2 token can currently be purchased for about $1.80 or 0.00003825 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PieDAO DOUGH v2 has a total market cap of $12.21 million and approximately $404,051.00 worth of PieDAO DOUGH v2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PieDAO DOUGH v2 has traded up 5.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002131 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001272 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.34 or 0.00060348 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.18 or 0.00279337 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.70 or 0.00097319 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.44 or 0.00079724 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.25 or 0.00089974 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,913.10 or 0.97765435 BTC.

PieDAO DOUGH v2 Token Profile

PieDAO DOUGH v2’s total supply is 74,922,659 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,795,315 tokens. PieDAO DOUGH v2’s official message board is medium.com/piedao . The official website for PieDAO DOUGH v2 is www.piedao.org

